Pati Patni Aur Woh: Director Mudassar Aziz REVEALS What Sets The Kartik Aaryan Starrer Apart From The Original!

The character posters of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey from Mudassar Aziz’s, Pati Patni Aur Woh are being loved by the audiences and have already built up the excitement for the film that is slated to release in December.

The director has, however, now revealed that though the film is called a remake, it has very little in common with the original 1978 classic. It is just the same title and the basic premises. Aziz further revealed that the reason is the fact that modern-day relationships have a very different value system from what prevailed earlier.

Speaking about the same to Mid-Day, Mudassar Aziz said, “Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline. It is a humble tribute to BR Saab.”

Further speaking to the tabloid, he said, “This film, in a light-hearted manner, analyses what makes people stray. We created a brand new character for Kartik. Bhumi’s ‘Patni’ is nowhere close to what Vidyaji (Vidya Sinha) played in the original and Ananya is the surprise package.”

For the unreserved, the original film directed by BR Chopra featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in lead roles and revolved around the life of Sanjeev Kumar is fascinated with his new secretary (Ranjeeta) despite being married to Vidya and having a child with her.

Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles, the Bhushan Kumar production is slated to release on the 9th of December 2019.

