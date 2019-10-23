LEAKED! Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy Look From Indian 2 Goes Viral On The Internet

Filmmaker S.Shankar’s directorial Indian 2 starring Kollywood star Kamal Haasan without a doubt is one of the most anticipated films in South. Post completion of the first two schedules of the film in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the team is currently all busy shooting for some important action sequences in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The latest news related to the Kamal starrer is, the veteran actor’s character Vigilante Senapathy’s look from the action venture has taken twitter by storm as a picture of the actor in his character from the sets of the film has been going viral over the internet.

Talking about the picture, the actor can be seen in his character get up getting his makeup done sporting grey hair and scarf around his neck.

The actor for his character, Vigilante Senapathy in the film will be seen as a nonagenarian i.e a person aged between 90 and 99 years old.

Talking about action sequences in the film, as per reports, a massive action sequence will be shot in coming days with a mega-budget of whopping 40 crores. The makers have roped in famous action choreographer and stunt co-ordinator Peter Hein to helm the entire sequence. The action scene will also have around 2000 junior artists.

Talking about the film, Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 releases hit Tamil venture Indian. The original had Kamal in dual roles of father and son. The film told the story of Vigilante Senapathy who roots out corruption from the system.

Apart from Kamal, the action film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani, Vidyut Jamwal, Siddharth along with others in pivotal roles.

The magnum opus is being produced by Lyca Productions.

