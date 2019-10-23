Ujda Chaman PREPONED! To Have A Release Before Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala

The clash of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala and Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman is getting weirder by the day. First, they were released with a 2 weeks gap, then one week, then one day and now again there’s a change in it.

Yes, the makers of Ujda Chaman have played their masterstroke and preponed the release date of the film. In an earlier scenario, Bala was supposed to release on 7th November whereas Ujda Chaman was releasing on 8th. But now, Bala has been preponed to 1st November.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “It was an obvious choice that the makers of Ujda Chaman would change the release date of their venture. Given the fact that Bala and Ujda Chaman are quite similar, it makes no sense to release both films in quick succession. Moving ahead the release date was a logical move.”

For the uninitiated, in Bala, Ayushmann is seen essaying the role of the protagonist, while Sunny Singh is the hero of Ujda Chaman. Amar Kaushik’s Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar while Ujda Chaman also features Saurabh Shukla, Maanvi Gagroo, Gagan Arora, Karishma Sharma, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Atul Kumar and Grusha Kapoor

Pathak is making his directorial debut with Ujda Chaman, which is a remake of the Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. The film now is set to hit the theatres on November 1 while Bala will hit the big screen on November 7.

