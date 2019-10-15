Ujda Chaman Director On Ayushman Khurrana’s Bala’s Makers: “They’ve Moved, They’re More Worried Than Me”

“Ujda Chaman” director Abhishek Pathak has shared his concerns about the similarity in the plot of his film with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Bala“, which incidentally releases in the same week. Although disappointed, he is not fretting over the situation, and he claims “Bala” makers are more worried and concerned than him.

Last week, the makers of “Bala” pushed their release date from November 15 to November 7. With the change in the release date, the film will open a day before “Ujda Chaman“, which is slated to release on November 8. This is a concern for Pathak as both the films have striking similarities in storyline, as they highlight the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding.

“If they are coming from November 15 to November 7, they are more worried than me. Otherwise, they would not have moved. They are worried and that is why they moved. They want to come before us. Even after having big stars in the film, they are shifting the date because they are concerned, worried, or I don’t know what… but they should be thinking about it,” Pathak told IANS.

In “Bala”, Ayushmann is seen essaying the role of the protagonist, while Sunny Singh is the hero of “Ujda Chaman“. Amar Kaushik’s “Bala” also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

“I wouldn’t have eaten into their business. With them coming on November 7, they are not letting me make money, which is also a part of the industry revenue. It is not fair on their part. They should be supporting us,” he continued.

Did he make an attempt to reach out to the team to share your grievances? “I spoke to them when I read about them making a film like this. I told them ‘We have rights to make this film, why are you doing it?’ They said it is a different film, but looking at the trailer, it doesn’t seem to be a different film,” he said.

After producing films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” series, “Drishyam”, “Raid” and “Section 375“, Pathak is making his directorial debut with “Ujda Chaman”, which is a remake of the Kannada film “Ondu Motteya Kathe“.

With no other way out, Pathak finally initiated legal action against the makers of “Bala” a while back.

“(Legal action) is in the process right now. I don’t know what the legal team is doing. I will get to know the process in a day or two. Right now, I am only focusing on making the film. I can’t mix the two things. I am focusing on that and team is handling the legal part,” he said.

Along with the subject of baldness, “Ujda Chaman” also puts the spotlight on issues that overweight people face in society, and how society is becoming superficial. The film tells the story of a 30-year-old man who is looking for a bride but is faced with rejections.

“We live in a superficial world. Everyone wants to find a beautiful partner but a person can be beautiful within, from the heart as well. The film talks about this,” said the director.

“Ujda Chaman” also features Saurabh Shukla, Maanvi Gagroo, Gagan Arora, Karishma Sharma, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Atul Kumar and Grusha Kapoor.

Presented by Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi and Aditya Chowksey.

After a positive response to the trailer, Pathak hopes audience give a similar response to the film as well.

“The trailer has got good response right now. That is the first battle we have won. I am hoping they will give the same love to the film as well,” he said.

