Ujda Chaman Producer Calls Preponing Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala For A Clash ‘Unethical’

It was only a while ago that the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala announced a new release date of the film with a new poster and made it clear that Bala will clash with Sunny Nijjar’s Ujda Chaman.

Bala will now release on the 7th of November, giving Siddharth Malhotra’s Marjaavan a solo release on the 15th of November, while Ujda Chaman will come out on the 8th of November.

It may also be noted that Bhushan Kumar recently tweeted that he is rescheduling the release of Siddharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan to make way for both the films of premature balding release on the same day.

I’ve had a long standing relationship with @MaddockFilms and #DineshVijan is also a dear friend. I’ve decided to shift #Marjaavaan to 15th November 2019, to make way for #Bala. My best wishes to the team!@TSeries — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) October 10, 2019

The move has however not been appreciated by Ujda Chaman producer Kumar Mangat and he has called the move extremely upsetting and unethical. Speaking to Spotboye in a recent conversation, Mangat has been quoted saying, “It is extremely unethical and wrong on Maddock films part to clash with our film. We always were coming on Nov 8. But what can we do now. Let them come. I am sure my film is good.”

Well the makers of Ujda Chaman have however released a new poster to the film that is an obvious jibe at Ayuhsmann’s Bala. The poster features an upset Sunny, with a seal that reads, “Takle Ki Pehli Aur Asli Film.”

With both the films having almost identical backdrops it will certainly be interesting to see which out of the two films do the audiences choose and how will the overall business of the films be affected due to the clash!

For the unreserved Bala was earlier being planned for a November 15 release and prior to that, it was November 22.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!