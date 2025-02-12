Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared her heartwarming story of a dreamy romantic proposal in Rome. Read on to know more!

In a conversation with Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed Siddharth proposed to her on their first family holiday, and she had a little desire that he would propose to her. “You know, when Sid came to that episode, we’d just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him, ‘You have to speak to my parents,’ he said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, first ask them and get their permission; let’s do it correctly. They will be happy.’ My mom, unfortunately, had COVID-19, so she couldn’t travel with us. So I went with his parents,” said Kiara.

Kiara further shared that Siddharth Malhotra’s nephew clicked the pictures of the big moment, and the proposal surprised her. Kiara shared, “It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip, and also in my head, I was like, I hope he does propose because now I’ve built up, and if he doesn’t propose on this trip, but he did. So, it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant, and his nephew was with us, who was supposed to take the picture and capture the moment.”

“I was sleepy because I had just landed and joined them on the trip. So I was exhausted. And he had planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner on top. We went back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk, and suddenly, a violinist emerges from the bushes playing. Sweetly, his nephew takes our video from the bushes, and Sid goes on one knee and proposes. I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershah. He’s like, ‘Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hun..’ with the full dialogues of Shershah, and I burst out laughing,” added Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are some of the most adorable couples in the industry, and their wedding pictures and videos broke the internet as they served major couple goals. For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a private ceremony.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Felt Hollow Inside After Finishing The Filming Of Koi Mil Gaya: “I Think It Was Because…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News