Koffee With Karan 8 Episode 10 is now live, and it’s the progressive episode we never expected but certainly needed. Saif Ali Khan graced the couch with his mother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. From discussions about Amrita Singh to Kareena Kapoor Khan, below are all the must-watch highlights you need to catch up on!

As previously revealed, Sharmila Tagore was Karan Johar’s first choice for Jamini Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But since the film was being shot amid the Covid pandemic, the Aradhana actress did not wish to take a risk after her Cancer treatment. Shabana Azmi was later roped opposite Dharmendra in the Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh led film.

Sharmila ji may not have been a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but she did not refuse Karan Johar’s request to grace the KWK couch. The iconic star showed her progressive side in more ways than expected. And it’s a learning lesson for women from her and today’s generation! Take a look at our favorite highlights from Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 10 below:

Sharmila Tagore comfortably discussing Saif Ali Khan’s flings

Earlier promos have previously revealed that Saif Ali Khan ditched his Dublin University and asked out an air hostess. Recalling the incident, Sharmila ji revealed, “He was staying with his guardian in London. The taxi was called at six o’clock. Of course, Chikoni found him fast asleep. So he was rushed out of bed, put in the car, and went to Dublin, but he didn’t go to the university. He asked the hostess out, and they went off somewhere. This is how interested he was in education.”

During a special video, daughter Soha Ali Khan also revealed that she can have the most embarrassing discussions with her mother. Sara Ali Khan also praised her ‘badi amma’ for not being judgemental. Well, by now, most of you must have understood that Tagore is the go-to person for any kind of advice because she allowed open conversations with her children and grandchildren!

No bad blood for Amrita Singh!

Saif Ali Khan informed his mother about his marriage to Amrita Singh a day after it happened. In fact, his sister, Soha Ali Khan, had no idea and had learned about the news from her classmates.

Sharmila ji welcomed Amrita Singh with arms wide open. And years later, despite their split, the legendary actress only had good things to say about her ex-daughter-in-law.

“They were very similar. Both of them were very funny. When they talked, there was a lot of laughter, mimicking other people, tearing somebody into bits. They looked very happy together,” she recalled.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that his mother was the first person he spoke to before his separation from Amrita Singh. She responded, “I’m with you if that’s what you want.”

Sharmila Tagore praises Kareena Kapoor Khan over son Saif

Mother Sharmila couldn’t stop herself from praising her bahu. “Kareena, I had known earlier, and she’s always been very, very nice to me. She is just lovely; she is what she is. She was with us when Tiger was ill; he passed away,” she shared.

During the Koffee With Karan sequence, Sharmila Tagore also revealed how Kareena Kapoor once openly spoke about living with Saif Ali Khan in front of her friends in Delhi before their marriage. She called her daughter-in-law sorted and praised her cooking skills.

She also mentioned that Kareena is quite prompt with her responses, while her son Saif Ali Khan may take up to five days to respond to her messages.

Saif Ali Khan and his siblings are super lucky to be blessed with a mother like Sharmila Tagore. And we’re sure Kareena Kapoor Khan feels literally the same about her “amma.”

Koffee With Karan Season 8 premieres a new episode every Thursday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

