WHOA! Salman Khan’s Team Register 2 Film Titles – Is It For Eid 2020 Release?

A lot has been speculated regarding Salman Khan’s eid 2020 release, starting from the project being a Korean remake to it being a cop drama. While Dabangg Khan has himself revealed that it is indeed going to be directed by Prabhudheva. But will it be Radhe? 2 titles have now been registered by Sohail Khan and that further adds on to the confusion!

To start with, a recent report by Mumbai Mirror reveals that Salman’s brother Sohail Khan has registered the title ‘India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe’ with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA). That hints to verification of a lot of rumours that said that his upcoming will be a action entertainer which will witness him in a cop avatar.

But there’s a twist. Another title, ‘India Pak’ has been registered in multiple languages starting from English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu to Bhojpuri. Now only time will tell whether Salman will be doing the cop drama and it is Radhe or will it be a complete different story line on the basis of the title India Pak. What do y’all think?

It all started when Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah got shelved. The movie was supposed to a magnum opus starring Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, but due to unknown reasons, things couldn’t work out.

It is also being said that Alia Bhatt has her Inshallah dates available, and SLB has promised a film – hence, they’re both working out on Gangubai which is a biopic.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!