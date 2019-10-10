The Kapil Sharma Show UNCENSORED: Aruna Irani Makes A Big Revelation That She Almost Got Raped Once

Comedian Kapil Sharma comes every week with his team to tickle our funny bones. The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the best comedy shows we have on Indian television as of now. Every week we see new celebrities coming in to promote their movies, chat with Kapil and connect with their audiences. The show’s TRP is known to everyone and has a fanbase of its own.

This week we will get to see the very famous villains of the 80’s Aruna Irani and Bindu. They revealed on the sets that they are related to each other and are cousins. Kapil told Aruna and Bindu that he met Ranjeet and Prem Chopra a while ago and that they are very sweet in real life. He also shared that they revealed that whenever they used to go out to restaurants and places, people used to hide their wives, daughters and sisters because of their villainous image. On the same note, Kapil asked if people behaved the same way with Aruna and Bindu since they belong to the same genre. Both of them laughed and told that they have had the same experiences in the past.

Aruna also shared a story about Pran Sahab and how they thought she almost got raped by him. She was very young and had to go shooting for a film to Hong Kong while coming back they had a halt at Kolkata and had to stay back for the night and leave for Mumbai, the next day. She got really scared when she found out that she had to stay with Pran Sahab as his image wasn’t very decent in the films. She then went out for dinner with Pran Sahab and after coming back to the room, he told her to sleep nicely and lock the door and he’ll be sleeping in a room next to hers. She couldn’t believe her eyes and cried after he left the room. She realised how wrong she was all this while about him.

Apart from Kapil the show features, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar in prominent roles.

