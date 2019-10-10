Not Just Us But Even Ranbir Kapoor Is Obsessed WIth Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cute little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a national crush. Time and again, we see him headlining the news and we are even you love to see him on your social media feed. But it is not just us but even his Mamu Ranbir Kapoor who is a fan of this cute little snowball.

Recently Ranbir confessed that he, just like anyone else, stalks Taimur. He said, “To be honest, I stalk Taimur because I’m also obsessed. When you see him, he warms your heart. And when he cuts his hair or walks, it is just simply adorable… I’m a Taimur fan. I had the opportunity of holding him and felt quite surreal. It felt like holding royalty.”

Taimur and Ranbir are often spotted together during family get-togethers. Taimur also is always found in his arms during these get-togethers and we think these two have a great fondness for each other. One of the pictures posted by Ranbir’s mommy Neet Kapoor also went viral amongst the fans in no time. Ranbir was seen holding Taimur in the picture.

Recently, the buzz was that no we won’t be able to see many pictures of Taimur as he has learned to say no to the paps. Mother Kareena said that she wants that Taimur to spend some time with his parents someplace where they are not recognised and not be surrounded by so much glitz. Opening up on the matter in an interview, the gorgeous mommy said that it’s crucial for her and Saif to not be occupied with their shoots or script readings or fittings at all times and instead have fun with Taimur.

As for Ranbir, he has a lot of promising projects on his plate. The actor will be seen in BFF Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. He is also a part of Yash raj Films’ Shamshera and is also rumoured to be a part of Don 3.

