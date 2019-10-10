After 8 Years, Himesh Reshammiya Returns With His Iconic Cap Look For The Remix Of Teri Meri Kahani

The success of the music of Happy Hardy And Heer has inspired Himesh Reshammiya to return to his iconic cap look for the remix video of the blockbuster track Teri Meri Kahani and the recreated version of his earlier hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri. The songs were recently shot on a huge set by choreographer turned director Raka of Happy Hardy and Heer. The film Happy Hardy And Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand.

Both the songs will be released soon and the makers of Happy Hardy and Heer are also planning a huge trailer launch event soon which will announce the release date of the film.

Himesh Reshammiya will also be promoting the film in a very unique way with a 12 city tour and some special musical concerts of Happy Hardy And Heer will also be held. The songs of Happy Hardy And Heer have become hugely popular and the makers thought that this was just the thing to do. A huge music success bash is also on the cards.

Here is the first look of Himesh in his iconic cap look for the remix videos of Teri meri Kahani and the recreated version of Ashiqui Mein Teri. Check it out:

Recently, Himesh also gave Internet sensation Ranu Mondal a chance to sing in his film Teri Meri Kahaani. Talking about the same, he said, “For me, Teri Meri Kahaani is a great song with the freshness of Ranu Ji. When she was singing the song, I thought she is very fresh and she is right for it. She was not trained, but when she sang, she sang very well. The song became a global number one song. Now she is taking up professional training. We are guiding her. Baaki ab ye hai ki aap unko aura age leke jaiye. Jahan kahi ek achhe talent ko aap dekhe aap unko support kijiye. Saamnewale ko platform dene ki koshish kijiye.”

