Teri Meri Kahani Song From Happy Hardy And Heer: Himesh Reshammiya & Ranu Mondal’s Magical Melody Is Perfect For Broken Hearts

Teri Meri Kahani Song From Happy Hardy And Heer: After releasing an impressive teaser, the makers of Happy Hardy And Heer have launched the full song Teri Meri Kahani today. The song features Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann and it is a romantic tragedy track.

The song is sung by Himesh and Ranu Mondal, whose talent was discovered through a video which went viral a few days back.

Her melodious voice won the hearts of many and in turn she got her first break in Himesh’s film. Ranu’s voice has added a magical touch to it. We are sure that this lady will go places with her soothing voice.

In the song, we can see Himesh in different looks with Sonia Mann. They have shot the song at various locations making it a visual treat. This song will mend the broken souls. Check out the song below:

Talking about the response the songs have been getting, Himesh earlier said, “I’m very happy with all the love that Happy Hardy and Heer is getting from the audience , I’m very proud of the product and very confident that the film will set new trends by the grace of god. Ranu ji has sung the song beautifully and I hope audience loves it and enjoys it as much as we did.”

The release date of the film will be announced in the trailer once all the songs are out.

