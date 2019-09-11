Pepsi Ki Kasam Song From The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan’s Chemistry Is Too HOT To Handle In This Groovy Number

Pepsi Ki Kasam Song From The Zoya Factor: Sonam K Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan’s film The Zoya Factor is making the right kind of noises for all the right reasons. The trailer of the film got rave reviews and the first two songs from the film titled – Kaash and Lucky Charm – also touched the audience’s heart. After these two upbeat numbers, the team has now released the third song from the film titled Pepsi Ki Kasam and it will definitely make you groove.

Dulquer and Sonam look absolutely stunning as they put their best fashion foot front in the song. Sung by Benny Dayal, the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Sonam is bringing back the Tareefan vibe back with this song while Dulquer is stealing the limelight with his charming appearance. Amit Bhattacharya’s lyrics are catchy and we are sure that the song will get stuck in your head. Check out the song right here:

The film is a comical adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of a similar name. The story is about a young lady, Zoya Solanki, who due to certain events is considered lucky for the Indian Cricket crew during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Dulquer essays the role of the Indian captain Nikhil Khoda who doesn’t have faith in karma and superstitions.

Apart from Sonam and Dulquer, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Koel Purie, Pradhuman Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Rahul Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is slated for September 20 release.

