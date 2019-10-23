Rapper Cardi B Joins The Cast Of Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of “Fast & Furious 9“, which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.

It’s the rapper’s first movie part since her role of the stripper Diamond in “Hustlers“.

Diesel disclosed the casting on Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi on the UK set of the movie, reports variety.com.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi B told Diesel’s followers. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

The news came a day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of Latin music’s rising stars, had joined the cast and was also in talks to join the film’s soundtrack.

Justin Lin, who directed “Fast & Furious 6“, returns to direct the ninth instalment with franchise.

Talking about Fast & Furious 9, the film has Vin Diesel, Michele Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, WWE Wrestler John Cena, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel among others in major roles.

Fast And Furious 9, is being shot in the amazing locations of Thailand, Los Angeles, and European countries.

The film is slated for release on 20th May 2020.

