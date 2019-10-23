Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Are Heading To France To Tie The Knot In November 2019?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has become the most talked-about topic since the fake wedding card popped up on the internet out of nowhere leaving fans super excited. But giving the plot a major twist is a report that claims Ranbir and Alia are all set to take the nuptial plunge in France in November and brace yourselves as there are sources confirming the same.

Yes, you read it right! According to a certain website, the wedding is scheduled for the 8th, 9th and 10th of November at a picturesque location in France. Not just this the source has also confirmed that Chef Ritu Dalmia who was also hired for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding is also approached for catering. Meanwhile, Ranbir has been having secret visits to designer Sabyasachi who has become B-towns go-to designer to make them look heavenly on their D-day.

What makes this report on iDIVA all the more exciting is that it was only recently that Alia also took the flight for an undisclosed foreign trip and everything seems to be falling in place. While the families and the two are still denying the news, the hints are strong.

We also saw Alia blushing when asked about the fake wedding card and when the real wedding with Ranbir is happening and the video was viral all over the internet.

While the couple is currently working on Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Alia has a bag full of films including Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Takht.

