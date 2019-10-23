Pooja Bhatt Opens Up About Her Alcohol Addiction Says, “KalKisne Dekha.”

Taking to her Instagram account, actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has announced that she is sober for the last 3 years now and has also opened up about her battle against alcoholism. Taking to her social media handle, the Tamanna actress said, “If I can do it, you can too!”

Basking in the sun and dressed in black, boss lady pooja is seen holding what looks like a coffee cup. Pooja has captioned the image saying, “Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues, know that you’re not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one!”

Pooja’s confession won her many accolades, and support from her fans who motivated her with comments that read, “So proud of you” and “you are my inspiration”. Pooja used hashtags like ‘sobriety rocks’, ‘be your own hero’, ‘one day at a time’, ‘one step at a time’, ‘stay positive’, ‘stay vulnerable’ and ‘stay strong’.

On the professional front, Pooja will reunite with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the sequel of their much loved 1991 Sadak which also marked Pooja Bhatt’s debut in the industry alongside Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The sequel which will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt will see Pooja and Sanjay reuniting along with Pooja Bhatt’s half-sister, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Sadak 2 is slated for a tentative release on the 10th of July 2020!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!