CONFIRMED! Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Announced; Release Date Revealed

After the shelving of Salman Khan’s Inshallah, all eyes were on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project. The news of Alia Bhatt in a women-centric film stormed the internet and it was indeed true. Bhansali has officially announced the film and it’s been titled as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai is infamously known as ‘mother of underworld dons’ and it’s fascinating Alia has chosen this movie. She has all the ammo to just explode this movie with his stupendous talent. Alia has proved her acting mettle in the past and she can just go all out in the role of a brothel-owner, drug-peddler and a person who gave orders to execute murders.

The movie is all set to release on 11th September 2020 and will be produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Ltd.

Recently, Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy was officially sent as India’s entry to Oscars. “This is such a big first for me… my first film to go to the Oscars. It is a big deal for me. It is such an exciting moment for the team ‘Gully Boy‘. I can’t tell you about my feelings right now. For now, there’s just hope that we make it to five final nominations for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. But being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in itself is a big big deal for me,” said Alia.

The film’s director Zoya Akhtar is elated, naturally. “This has been a great year and I am so overwhelmed with the response our work is getting. I am thrilled and very grateful that ‘Gully Boy’ has been picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars,” she said. Aparna Sen, the chairperson of the committee that selected India’s entry this year, was impressed with the film’s originality, vivacity and motivational mood.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!