Whitney Houston, Soundgarden Chosen For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Pop icon Whitney Houston, rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Dave Matthews Band and Soundgarden are among next year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The 16-strong set of nominees also includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Kraftwerk, Todd Rundgren and MC5.

The prestigious museum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 nominees on Tuesday morning, reports ew.com.

To be considered for a nomination, acts must have released their first commercial work at least 25 years ago. Ballots to determine final induction voting will be sent to roughly 1,000 artistes, historians and other members of the music industry.

Last year, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, The Zombies, and Roxy Music were inducted into the Hall of Fame at a star-studded ceremony held in Brooklyn.

Fans can vote for their favourite 2020 nominees on rockhall.com or at the Hall of Fame in Cleveland now through January 10. The five acts that receive the most fan support will have their “fans’ ballot” counted among the industry voters’ tally.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, with nominees being announced in January.

