Janet Jackson dazzled fans with a provocative performance that stirred memories of her bold legacy during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World.

Dressed in a striking leather bodysuit, the music icon performed her 1993 hit ‘If,’ delivering a sultry and unforgettable show.

Janet Jackson’s Bold Nod to Her ‘Janet’ Album Cover

One moment stood out in particular: a backup dancer approached Jackson from behind, placing his hands on her chest in a move that felt like a nod to her Janet album cover, where two hands held her bare bosom from behind.

The iconic photo was also featured on the cover of Rolling Stone’s September 1993 issue. The reference didn’t go unnoticed, adding layers of nostalgia and boldness to her performance.

Janet Jackson’s Infamous Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake

This electrifying moment reignited conversations about Jackson’s fearless approach to art and performance, bringing to mind her infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake.

During that show, Timberlake joined Jackson on stage to perform ‘Rock Your Body.’ “Bet I’ll have you naked by the end of this song,” Timberlake sang before wrapping his hand around Jackson’s chest and tearing off a piece of her top, exposing her breast—covered only by a silver nipple shield—on live television.

Dubbed ‘Nipplegate,’ the incident triggered a media frenzy, with 550,000 complaints sent to the FCC and countless debates about sexism and racial bias in the entertainment industry.

Justin Timberlake Issued an Apology Years Later

The fallout was swift and uneven. Jackson faced harsh criticism, and her career endured setbacks while Timberlake’s popularity soared.

It wasn’t until 2021 that Timberlake publicly apologized, acknowledging the systemic misogyny and racism that had unfairly targeted Jackson.

By then, Jackson had already moved forward, calling the incident an accident in her 2022 Lifetime/A&E documentary.

“It was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s gotta stop,” she shared.

She insisted the situation had been “blown way out of proportion” and urged the public to move on, emphasizing her continued friendship with Timberlake.

