The Super Bowl XXXVIII’s halftime show is mostly remembered for singer Janet Jackson’s infamous n*p slip while she was performing with Justin Timberlake. In 2021, Wayne Scot Lukas, the stylist who worked on Janet Jackson’s outfit for the 2004 Super Bowl performance claimed that he won’t call the incident as a wardrobe malfunction while hinting that it might have been planned by Timberlake.

During Janet Jackson’s performance at the Super Bowl XXXVIII’s halftime show, Justin Timberlake ended up exposing the singer’s b*easts in the middle of a live broadcast. The event was infamously dubbedas Ni*plegate or Janetgate.

In an interview with Page Six, Janet Jackson’s stylist Wayne Scot Lukas asserted, “Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her bu*t in this pearl G-string,” however, “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.” Lukas added, “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.” Lukas also shared that Justin Timberlake “insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal.” The stylist further claimed, “Janet has already forgiven Justin in private. They made their peace a long time ago.”

Justin Timberlake apparently wanted to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, who had wowed the world months earlier by scandalously kissing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Janet Jackson’s n*p slip affected her career after she was forced to take on all the blame and apologize for the incident. Years later Justin Timberlake to social media to confess to not speaking up at the time.

On social media, the Grammy award-winning crooner stated, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

Timberlake added, “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

