



Madonna Louise Ciccone may be dubbed the Queen of Pop, but in truth, she’s also the queen in the hearts of millions across the globe. Having started her career in 1979, the singer-actress has been part of the entertainment world for nearly 45 years and has often made the headlines for her fashion, songs, statements and more.

Today, we are taking you back in time – to the year 1992. Do you know or remember what Madonna did then? In case you don’t – maybe cause you forgot or weren’t born still, the ‘Material Girl’ singer made eyes pop and jaws drop by not only going br*less in the 90s but confidently showing her t*ts to the world.

Can’t comprehend what I’m saying? Well, to Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show benefit at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California in 1992 – in honour of the American Foundation For AIDS Research (amFAR), Madonna had her bre*st free for the world to see. She wore a pinstripe pattern maxi dress with a leather, buckle-adorned harness bra around the chest.

This harness kept Madonna’s b**bs in place but didn’t include any material in between, aka her bre*sts were completely exposed in the middle. While she initially walked the ramp with an oversized coat, the moment she stopped at the end of the runway, she dropped it and showed her assets to the world.

The benefit was a celebrity-studded event full of fun, freedom, and fashion, and we have to say the ‘La Isla Bonita’ singer ticked all the boxes. Around 6,000 people attended the show, and several media/camera personnel were also present at the event. The show raised $750,000 for amFAR).

Sharing the uncensored pictures of Madonna to Twitter in 2016, a netizen wrote, “This happened 24 years ago : @Madonna walking topless at the runway. Her tits are more iconic than Kim K’s sex tape tbh.”

This happened 24 years ago : @Madonna walking topless at the runway. Her tits are more iconic than Kim K's sex tape tbh. pic.twitter.com/jG76CUjsBn — COMMON MADONNA FAN (@CommonMadgeFan) September 24, 2016

Check out a video of the singer walking the ramp with Jean-Paul Gaultier at the end of his show here:

In 2022, Kim Kardashian channelled her inner Madonna by sporting a remake of the singer’s eye-popping and jaw-dropping 1992 look. She wore the ‘more concealed version’ to Jean Paul Gaultier’s show at Paris Haute-Couture Week.

