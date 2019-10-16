Sara Ali Khan: “Less Is More! Beauty Lies In Minimalism & Being True To Yourself”

Actress Sara Ali Khan says she ensures that she takes out time for workout, no matter how caught up she is with work or family commitments.

“Between shoots and workouts and now Diwali celebrations, it’s easy to forget about our skin. So I strongly advocate going back to the basics,” Sara said.

The “Simmba” actress, who is brand ambassador for Garnier Serum Sheet Masks, shared skincare and beauty tips for the festive season.

* Exercise, not just to drop a size: The healthiest way to detox your skin is to sweat it out. It helps clear your skin from all the pore clogging toxins. No matter how caught up I am with work or family commitments, I always include at least 30 minutes of workout in my routine, my day just feels incomplete without that.

* Eat well and eat right: The ‘besan ladoos’, ‘chole bhature’ and ‘kulfis’ feed the soul, I agree! But it is also important to check on portions and eat healthy to ensure acne and dullness don’t wear you down during these celebrations.

* Less is more: I strongly believe in this mantra, beauty lies in minimalism and being true to yourself. Keep it subtle, keep it original and wear your confidence.

* Hydration all the way: Always make sure to keep your body and skin hydrated. Drink enough water and moisturise your skin well. For me, putting on a sheet mask is the quickest way to hydrate my skin while I am shifting gears from hectic shoots and early morning rehearsals to late-night card parties with my friends.

* Get some me-time: The festive season can get chaotic. Grab some me-time not just for you, but also for your skin. Kick back, relax, put on a sheet mask and chill! Trust me, all it takes is 15 minutes and your skin will thank you for it.

* Get that beauty sleep: Don’t compromise on your sleep! Eight hours of sleep is ideal but try to get at least six hours of shuteye during the festive madness. But no matter how late it is, don’t forget to take off your make-up before going to bed. Residual make-up can cause your skin to break out.

