Katrina Kaif Launches Her Own Beauty Line ‘Kay Beauty’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has come out with her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina. On Wednesday, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her beauty line on Instagram and captioned the video: It’s finally ready… Arriving October 22, 2019.”

Katrina said she dreamt about the beauty line two years ago.

“Two years ago I dreamt of creating a beauty line. So excited to finally share it with you… Can’t wait. And it’s all on @kaybykatrina #kaybykatrina #kayxnykaa,” she added.

The actress, who was last seen on screen in Bharat shared a letter. She wrote: “For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!”

Katrina says she created a brand that truly stands for what she believes in.

“I’m always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it.”

Katrina says her Kay Beauty is “a bridge between high glamour and care”.

On the acting front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi.

