Tom Holland Finally Opens Up About The Spider-Man Row, Labels It As The ‘Most Stressful Time’

Actor Tom Holland says the period of the feud between Disney and Sony Pictures over Spider-Man, was the most stressful time of his life.

The 23-year-old actor opened up about the feud during an appearance at ACE Comic Con Midwest in Chicago on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked when he had been most stressed, Holland said: “Well, maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened, that was a bit of a stressful week. I’m sure there’s some contractual obliged where I can’t say anything about anything, so I’m just going to keep my mouth shut.”

Last month, it was announced that Holland’s Spider-Man will not be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Sony Pictures and Marvel struck a deal for one more movie.

The two companies announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce the third film in the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” series. It will once again feature Holland as the web slinging hero. The new film even has a release date — July 16, 2021.

As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in one future Marvel Studios film.

In celebration, Holland posted an Instagram clip of Leonardo DiCaprio from the film “The Wolf Of Wall Street“.

In the clip, DiCaprio’s character says “You know what? I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving. I’m not f***ing leaving!”, with the group of men surrounding him celebrating the moment wildly.

Holland used the clip to express his emotions, without any words. He captioned it with a smirking emoji.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland he used his role as Nathan Drake in Sony’s new film as leverage to persuade the pair to strike a bargain.

According to sources, the actor made several appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to make a deal.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. Iron Man’s popularity was used to bring back the “Spider-Man” franchise. Holland got his first solo movie with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” — which took the superhero back to school. He came back as the superhero with his second solo movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home” this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!