Hrithik Roshan Reconsidering Satte Pe Satta Remake Post The Success Of War?

While the excitement about Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s latest outing, War was sky high even before the release of the film, its humongous success was something that not even the makers expected. And now, it is being speculated that the success has led Hrithik to have his reservations about doing the Satte Pe Satta remake.

Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty have collaborated with Reliance Entertainment for the official remake of the original 1982 Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer. But now a certain source close to the Krrish actor has revealed to Bollywood Bubble, “Hrithik always takes time to decide on which film he wants to do next. He had told Farah and Rohit that he will be doing their project but that time, he didn’t expect ‘War’ to do the kind of business it has done. Being an action film, the film collected a whopping Rs 53 crore plus figure on its opening day and beat lifetime records set by all other Hindi films for the same.”

The source further said, “Hrithik wants to keep the box office momentum going and hence wants to do another big-budget action film rather than doing a relationship drama like ‘Satte Pe Satta’. He has already spoken to his team who are trying to convince him that the contract is already signed and everything is in place. The makers plan to begin shoot sometime towards end October or beginning of November. Now, if he decides to opt-out because of developing cold feet, it would mean Farah and Rohit will be back to square one.”

For the unversed, the film was also offered to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar who allegedly turned down the offer! It certainly will be interesting to see if Hrithik goes ahead with his commitment or not.

