Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On The Rumours Of 10 Year Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani!

A lot has been spoken about Bhumi Pednekar and her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. And now, as Bhumi gears up for her upcoming releases, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress has finally addressed all these speculations.

Speaking about her equation with Jackky, Bhumi has said she would not like petty gossips and speculations to ruin her decade long relationship with the FALTU actor.

In her interview with Bombay Times, Bhumi has said, “I don’t react to such things because there is no truth to it. I have read the most bizarre things about my whereabouts. Often, I’ve not been in Mumbai and I’ve still been spotted in the city, hanging out with someone or coming out of someone else’s car. It’s so random and bizarre. If there is fodder for speculation, I can understand, but baseless stories are beyond me. I have known Jackky from before I became an actress. We go back 10 years. I can’t ruin my friendship over short-lived gossip. It’s a rare, beautiful friendship. So, whenever I read something stupid, I just speak to him about it and move on.”

Further revealing her marriage plans, Bhumi said, “I have to tell my mother to find me a boy because I don’t have the time for it. I don’t miss being in a relationship right now. Actually, I don’t have the bandwidth to invest in another human relationship. The ones in my life are enough to keep me happy.”

On the professional front, Bhumi is gearing up for the release of Saandh Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu. Bhumi also has Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh in the pipeline.

