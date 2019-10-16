JUST IN! Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Magnum Opus RRR Postponed?

Post Baahubali, since the time SS Rajamouli announced his ambitious project RRR, fans are super eager for uits pdates frequently. This morning though has a sad news as the release date of Ram Charan-Alia Bhatt RRR may be further postponed and the movie which was scheduled for a July 2020 release is now likely to release in January 2021.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “There are two very busy Telugu superstars (NTR Jr and Ramcharan Teja) whose dates have to be co-ordinated. And there are two extremely busy Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn who are also part of the cast. Getting their dates synchronized is taking more effort than Rajamouli had imagined.”

RRR is a period drama that stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also marks Bollywood actors Ajay and Alia’s south debut and the two have time and again expressed their excitement on being a part of the project. Alia in an interview with PTI even went on to say that she had begged for the role.

The film is a period drama that talks about two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will be a massive treat and is being made on a rocketing budget of Rs 400 crore.

With the delay, fans will have to wait for a whole year now to see the marvel that Rajamouli has promised with RRR.

