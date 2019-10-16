Ujda Chaman VS Bala: Producer Of Sunny Singh Starrer Heads To The Court Against Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film

Ujda Chaman starring Sunny Singh has been headlining the news for its verbal spat with the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. The story of the two films lies on the same subject of premature baldness and the makers of Ujda Chaman are quite upset about Bala’s new release date shifting to just a day before their film’s release.

Earlier, the director of Ujda Chaman, Abhishek Pathak was quoted saying, “If they are shifting from November 15 to November 7, they are more worried than me. Otherwise, they would not have moved. They are worried and that is why they moved. They want to come before us. Even after having big stars in the film, they are shifting the date because they are concerned, worried, or I don’t know what… but they should be thinking about it.”

Now producer, Kumar Mangat has revealed that he is going to file a case against the team of Bala. The makers of Ujda Chaman will be seeking a stay order on its release tomorrow. Confirming that he is going to High Court tomorrow, Mangat told SpotboyE, “Yes, I am going to the court tomorrow. They should not have brought their film on the same date as mine.”

For the uninitiated, in Bala, Ayushmann is seen essaying the role of the protagonist, while Sunny Singh is the hero of Ujda Chaman. Amar Kaushik’s Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar while Ujda Chaman also features Saurabh Shukla, Maanvi Gagroo, Gagan Arora, Karishma Sharma, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Atul Kumar and Grusha Kapoor

Pathak is making his directorial debut with Ujda Chaman, which is a remake of the Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 8 while Bala will hit the big screen on November 7.

