The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 5: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar Starrer Stays Very Low!

The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 5: is seeing a poor run for itself at the box office with hardly any collections coming in. If the opening was low (on expected lines), all its hopes of seeing a decent weekend were dashed when there was hardly any growth evidenced on Saturday. Moreover, Sunday was flat too. Later, it was a point of no return when Monday went further down and now 1.25 crores* collections of Tuesday aren’t any soothing either.

A reasonably big film if one considers the credentials involving the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, the film would hardly see any notable lifetime. So far, it has collected 13.25 crores and the Shonali Bose directed affair would just about manage to surpass the 15 crores mark before the first week is through. Given the kind of trending that the film is seeing so far, it would at best touch the 20 crores mark as its lifetime, which would be a poor score for it.

2019 has seen quite a few films across different genres work quite well at the box office but then something like The Sky Is Pink comes in and diverts the equation. In months to come as well there are films releasing that that are either mainstream commercial affairs or niche and offbeat, and one hopes that The Sky Is Pink was an aberration and there is better news awaiting Bollywood.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

