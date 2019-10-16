Satte Pe Satta Remake: Kriti Sanon DENIES Being A Part Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer!

Ever since Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has been under the industry’s radar for her acting skills that are garnering a lot of roles in her kitty. One such project that has been doing the rounds is Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake which she’s been associated with. For a very long time, along with Deepika Padukone, Kriti’s name has been rife for the race of Hrithik Roshan’s leading lady but the actress is now setting the records right.

Kriti who’s currently busy with Housefull 4 promotions alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde amongst others opened it in a conversation with leading daily, Mumbai Mirror. When asked whether she will be seen in Satte Pe Satta remake, Kriti said, “No, I’m in talks for some films, but this is not the one.”

Well, not that Kriti has finally set the records right, at least we have truth to one side. Several other names including Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma amongst others have also been speculated. However, there’s been no confirmation regarding the title or the leading actors from the makers yet.

It is also being said that a title for the film has been finalized as the makers have registered ‘Sattrangi’ and ‘Satrangi’ with the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). As per reports, Satrangi means the seven colours of the rainbow and fits right at place with the movie which will represent the seven brothers. The makers are also not retaining the character of Babu which was part of Satte Pe Satta twisting the script, so it doesn’t resemble the original project.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Taare Zameen Par actor Darshal Saffary and Nakkul Mehta have been signed as Hrithik’s younger brother in the project.

