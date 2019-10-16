Post Chhapaak, Vikrant Massey To Romance Manukriti Pahwa In Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Actress Manukriti Pahwa, who made her Bollywood debut in “Sui Dhaaga: Made In India“, is set to romance actor Chapaak actor Vikrant Massey in “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi“. The film marks the directorial debut of her mother, actress Seema Pahwa.

“Vikrant is a fabulous actor and a great human being. In the film, ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi‘, every character has a different story, and me and Vikrant have a love angle. I can’t reveal much about the role but all I can say is that it was a great experience shooting with Vikrant as he is a fabulous actor,” said Manukriti.

Talking about her mother, she said: “My mother is the sweetest person I know, but when she is on set she is a thorough professional and a completely different person. The film comprises a dream cast, and when she asked me if I would want to be a part of it, I jumped with joy. Working in the film with my dad (actor Manoj Pahwa) and talents like Naseer Sir (Naseeruddin Shah), Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriyaji (Supriya Pathak) was like a dream come true for me.”

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi releases on November 22. Talking about Vikrant’s other film Chhapaak, it features Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Deepika will essay the role of an acid attack survivor while Vikrant will essay the role of his love interest. the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is slated for A January 10, 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!