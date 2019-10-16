The Kapil Sharma Show BTS: “Jhootha Hai Akshay Kumar,” Claims Riteish Deshmukh; Actor REACTS

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one comedy show that has been running successfully with all major stars coming to promote their movies every week. Now, joining the list is Housefull 4 cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon amongst others. But what led Riteish called Akki ‘jhootha’? Read on to know.

Rumours were rife that unlike the usual noon shifts that Kapil Sharma plans, this time Akshay Kumar had requested him an early morning shoot. Now, a while ago Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter where he and Bobby Deol could be seen calling out Khiladi Akshay Kumar for not arriving on time despite planning the shift himself.

In the video, the duo could be heard saying, “Hi, humlog Kapil Sharma show ke liye aaye hai, and we’re the first ones to arrive. Aur jis aadmi ne 7:30 ki shoot rakhi hai, jo hamesha punctual hai (jitney bhi interviews diye hai sabne bola ye sabse punctual hai.. ye sab jhooth hai, Akshay Kumar jhootha hai”

Check out the video below:

Within minutes, Akshay Kumar responded to their video, as he himself posted one where he said, “Tumlog ka video dekha, Sundiyo meri baat suno. Tum 7:30 baje kyu aaye ho? 9 baje ki shift hai, 7:30 pohoch gaye ho.. kya jhaadu marne aaye ho? Acha chalo ab pohoch hi gaye ho toh lights utha lo, waha camera set karo, barabar dekho saari audience aayi hai ya nai. 9 baje ki shift ke hisab se mai pohoch raha hu”

Check out Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reaction here:

Meanwhile, several other details have been revealed in a report by Mumbai Mirror about the upcoming Housefull 4’s promotional episode.

“While the Housefull 4 cast will turn up at 6 am, the show’s crew has been asked for a report by 4 am to set up. The actors in Kapil’s team will be on set at 5 am, including Kiku Sharda who plays a bald character and Krushna Abhishek, a woman who owns a beauty parlour. A lot of gags have been planned, but the highlight will be Krushna’s tribute to Akshay,” reveals the report.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!