WAIT WHAT! Jennifer Aniston Was Suggested To Post Nudes For Her Instagram Debut?

The 50-years-old-actress Jennifer Aniston took the internet by storm when she announced her debut on the photo-sharing app – Instagram. The Friends actress chose a picture with her closest friends an former co-actors from the successful sitcom Friends – Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry to share on her debut. However, one of her friends suggested her to post a nude picture.

Yes, you read that right. While going through the comments on Jennifer’s first picture, we found out that her friend Sara Foster had suggested her to go for a nude picture for herself for her first post on Instagram.

The comment read, “I guess you didn’t go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!” Well, we are glad that the actress chose to use this happy picture with the FRIENDS cast. Aniston captioned her picture as, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.”

Jennifer broke all records as she got a million followers in just 5 hours of creating the account. Her on-set and off-set BFF Courtney also welcomed Aniston with a cute post. She shared a picture with Jennifer and wrote, “Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world…it sucks. You’re gonna love it! “

Interestingly, Instagram faced certain glitches as well since Jennifer joined the photo-sharing app.

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston is currently busy promoting her upcoming Apple+ TV series The Morning Show. She is uniting with her Friends’ co-star Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell for the show.

