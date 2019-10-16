Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar’s Bala Song Took 6 Months For Rights, 20 Mins For Finalising Lyrics

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon amongst others, is truly high on buzz especially because of its concept of turning into a reincarnation comedy. One of the major highlights of the movie is the song ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ which is the remake of Tony Montana’s original track, Bala.

Now, revelations are being made about the song which is driving the netizens crazy with the viral #TheBalaChallenge. Director Farhad Samji as per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama has revealed that Shaitan Ka Saala took a long time, almost 6 months, to garner rights from the original makers and but the lyrics were written in less than 20 minutes. However, the approval of it took as long as 2 months.

Talking about the lyrics, Farhad further revealed that the main focus was for the song to be noticed and the same has happened in a way that the lyrics are stuck in the audience’s mind. The team is indeed overwhelmed for the love showered by the audiences.

Soon after the release of Shaitan Ka Saala, Akshay Kumar announced #TheBalaChallenge where he asked netizens to try their hand on the hook steps of the song, and he would repost it on his official handles.

Various celebrities starting from Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and others too made videos in support of Housefull 4 team.

Meanwhile, the movie also starring Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol in leads will witness its theatrical release this Diwali. It will witness a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy’s Made In China and Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh.

