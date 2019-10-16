The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Posts A HILARIOUS Tweet For Akshay Kumar’s ‘Morning Shoot’ Habit

The Kapil Sharma Show, apart from its on-point comical spread, is known for the promotions of various Bollywood films. Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh along with Bobby Deol and leading ladies of the film recently graced the show for the promotional episode.

Because Akshay Kumar releases multiple films every year, there’s a probable chance that he goes to the show for each of his film. Being a regular guest, we have seen how comfortable Akshay is about just being there and having fun.

It’s not a new thing about how Akshay is an early bird and likes to be punctual on the sets. For the Housefull 4 episode, Akshay asked Kapil to start early in the morning and finish it off soon. It happened and Kapil tweeted with this hilarious update: “जल्दी उठने से मन खुश रहता है और बहुत जल्दी उठने से अक्षय कुमार. shooting with the boss @akshaykumar love u paji #Housefull4 on #TheKapilSharmaShow #Housefull4onTKSS”

Earlier this year Kapil Sharma had been acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World book of Records London. “It’s a proud moment for all of us. We congratulate the king of comedy, Kapil, for being recognised as one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad and for promoting animal rights by World Book Of Records,” read a post on the official Twitter page of Sony TV.

Having started his career as a stand-up comedian, Kapil initially performed on several comedy shows. But it was his separate show Comedy Nights With Kapil which brought him immense fame. Not only comedy, but Kapil also tried his hand at acting with Bollywood films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. The 38-year-old is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on television.

