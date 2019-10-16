Bigil Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Dethrones Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero To Become The Most Liked Trailer On YouTube

Kollywood superstar Vijay’s Bigil trailer has set the internet on fire. The trailer has garnered 29 Million plus views that too in a span of just three days. The trailer which was revealed by the makers on Saturday has been trending all over social media and is currently trending at Number 2 on Youtube.

The latest news related to Bigil is that the film’s trailer dethroned Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero trailer in terms of likes. This happened when the Vijay starrer has attained an unbeatable 2 Million likes in just three days. Thus surpassing the views and likes on SRK’s film Zero’s trailer.

Not just that, it also has gone on to become the first trailer from India to attain these many likes in such a short span of time.

Vijay fans just can’t contain their excitement following the good news. They took to twitter to share the news.

Zero maybe First 2m liked Trailer … But bigil will be the fastest 2m liked trailer 😎😎 #ZeroTrailerHits2mLikes 👍 #BigilTrailer — AMT (@maranatrolAMT) October 15, 2019

Talking about Bigil, the Kollywood sports action film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has Vijay in dual roles. The Tamil superstar will be seen donning the role of a footballer and a local don.

The Vijay starrer also has Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek among others in major roles.

Bigil is directed by Atlee Kumar. It is for the third time where the actor-director duo of Vijay and Atlee have teamed up for a film. Before Bigil, the duo had teamed for Theri and Mersal.

So far the trailer, songs, and posters of Bigil have been well received by the audience.

The Vijay starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 27th October on occasion of Diwali.

