Kadva: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares An Intense Poster On The Occasion Of His Birthday

It was yesterday when Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran took on the Twitter account of his production house to announce a special surprise for his fans in the store. As the Pudhiya Mugam actor along with his tweet shared a glimpse of his next.

Just like he mentioned in yesterday’s tweet above, the actor today morning at sharp 10 am took on twitter on occasion of his 37th birthday to share the surprise i.e poster along with the film’s name and other details.

As Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted: “@PrithvirajProd & @MagicFrame_MF present #KADUVA Inspired from a real-life story! Directed by: #ShajiKailas Written by #JinuAbraham DOP: #RaviKChandran Music: @MusicThaman Editing: #ShameerMuhammad Costumes: #StephyXaviour Publicity Design: #AnandRajendran Stills: #SinatSavier”

Talking about the poster, Prithviraj can be seen in his trademarked action avatar. As the actor is seen seated on the bonnet of a police jeep donned up in white shirt and dhoti, sporting a beard with an intense look and a cigar on his hand. In the background one also gets to see a couple of bashed up policemen lying unconscious.

It is for the second time where Prithvi has teamed up with ace filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The duo has earlier worked together in 2012 Malayalam action film Simhasanam.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!