Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Reply To The Rumours Of Their Disagreement On The Sets Of Saand Ki Ankh

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all set for the release of their next titled Saand Ki Ankh. In the meantime, there were reports about some tiffs between the actresses on the sets of the film. Now, both of them have come out and cleared the air confirming that there were disagreements but that does not change anything between them and people should not make a big issue out of it.

According to an entertainment news portal during the shoot of Saand Ki Ankh, there was a time when there was disagreement between Taapsee and Bhumi. While Bhumi was keen to give a retake of a particular scene, Taapsee thought the initial take was okay and there wasn’t any need to give one more.

Replying to this piece of information, Taapsee wrote, “Guys sometimes small issues happen in heat of the moment coz with the hectic schedule n tough shooting conditions normal human beings snap! There is no need to make a big issue out of it.”

Meanwhile, Bhumi who is surrounded by quite a few controversies right now supported her co-star and wrote, “Agreed and it’s better to see the positive side of things. We have really worked hard for this film…please don’t try to sabotage our equation with such rumours.”

Based on the lives of Shooter Dadi’s Prakash Tomar and Chandro Tomar, Saand Ki Ankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani is set to release on October 25, 2019.

