Jennifer Aniston’s Comment On Matt LeBlanc’s Instagram Post Will Make You Scream “I Know!”

Jennifer Aniston is the hot topic of social media lately as she set the Instagram ablaze with her debut. In just 1 day of making an entry on Insta, she gained more than 5 million views and right now she’s close to touching the 7 million mark. She posted a picture with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for her first post on the photo-sharing app.

Jennifer who played Rachel Green in Friends also made the fans excited as she left a hilarious comment on Matt LeBlanc’s post.

As Friends completed 25 years last month, Matt LeBlanc had posted a pic of the whole group on his Instagram. He captioned it, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching. #friends #friends25 @lisakudrow @_schwim_ @courteneycoxofficial #jenniferaniston #matthewperry”

Jennifer’s reply read as, “You don’t have to # me anymore.”

Well, that’s a good development for millions of your fans also, Jennifer! Isn’t it?

Recently, In an interview with The Telegraph, the actress opened up about her life while discussing her vulnerable character in the series “The Morning Show”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In “The Morning Show”, Aniston stars as Alex Levy, the anchor of a morning news show who fights to retain her job while locked in a rivalry with Reese Witherspoon’s character Bradley Jackson.

“I wanted to feel vulnerable. I wanted to show the raw, the messy, the unflattering. This is a woman holding it together. One of the challenges for (my) character is the trauma and turmoil going on in her private life, and the toll that that takes on her emotionally, physically, mentally, versus the character that she is when she has to get up, put on a face and smile to America,” the actress said.

