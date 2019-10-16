With Way Over 550 Crores, Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Beat Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan To Create The HISTORY At The Box Office

Last year was a magnificent one for Bollywood and same goes for 2019 too! In 2018, with Padmaavat and Simmba, Ranveer Singh managed to beat Salman Khan’s record and became the highest grossing Bollywood actor ever in a single year. And now looks like Akshay Kumar to dominate that unbelievable feat with biggies like Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, ready to hit the big screens.

Previously in 2015, Salman Khan had a collection of 527.74 crores to his credit owing to Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s 320.34 crores and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s 207.40 crores. He was surpassed by Ranveer Singh last year, with a total of 540.48 crores owing to Padmaavat’s 300.26 crores and Simmba’s 240.22 crores.

Now back in 2019, Khiladi Kumar is all set to take over the huge feat as he already has a total of 353.16 crores to his credit with Kesari’s 153 crores and Mission Mangal’s 200.16 crores. He is just lagging behind by 187.32 crores, which is sure shot to be covered with Housefull 4 and Good Newwz arriving this year. Housefull 4 alone is touted to be a 200 crore grosser and if it happens, the collections of Good Newwz will be truly a bonus.

Interestingly, Salman Khan who was previous record holder, has a slight chance of acquiring the throne with Dabangg 3 releasing this December and Bharat already collecting 209.36 crores. But for that, Dabangg 3 needs to pull off historic collections at the box office by dominating collections of H4 and Good Newwz.

