Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep Reveals He Didn’t Feel Welcome In Bollywood Post Rakht Charitra 2

Kannada actor Sudeep is trending amidst the Hindi audience lately for being roped in Salman Khan’s celebrated cop drama Dabangg 3. Sudeep will be playing the villain in the third installment of the hit franchise.

Sudeep who is making a comeback to the Hindi films was seen in films like Phoonk, Rann and Rakht Charitra. The actor in a recent interview revealed the reason behind his long absence and why he didn’t sign any Hindi film for all these years.

Talking about his absence he said that he did not feel welcomed in Bollywood. According to a TOI report, Sudeep felt it hard to connect with Bollywood actors in the few Hindi films that he worked in.

In another interview with Indian Express, he expressed his gratitude for Dabangg 3 for welcoming him and letting him be a part of the hit franchise. “Today if I am looking huge on screen, it is because of the positioning he (Salman Khan) has given me. I have enjoyed a lot on set. They made me feel equally big, wanted, respected and loved. There are no two ways to it and there’s no agenda to it. There’s only one thing with them. You give your heart to them and they will give you their soul,” he said.

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep is directed by Prabhudheva and is set to release before Christmas this year.

