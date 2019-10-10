BREAKING! Salman Khan’s India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe To Go On Floors On THIS Date

Earlier today reports of Sohail Khan registering the title of India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe for Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 came in. After months of speculations, seems like Salman is finally giving some clarity to the fans. Ever since Inshallah got shelved fans have been waiting like crazy for Salman to make an official announcement for Eid 2020 release.

Going by the recent reports, Salman will soon be making an official announcement for the movie and is expected to go on floors on November 4, 2019. The movie will be directed by Dabangg 3 director, Prabhu Dheva and is an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film, The Outlaws, which revolves around a cop assigned with the task of finishing underworld gang clashes in the city.

Salman recently wrapped up the shooting for Dabangg 3 and paid tribute to Vinod Khanna as they wrapped up the shoot on the same day of his birthday.

Salman and Prabhu have already collaborated for Wanted in 2010 which was a mass action entertainer. Going by the buzz seems like this is going to be one heck of a movie and since it’s an Eid release, the gains are expected to be good at the box office.

