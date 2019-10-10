Sushant Singh Rajput Living His Dreams To Fullest! Set To Launch Startup On Exponential Technology & Sustainable Energy

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently on cloud nine post the commercial and critical success of Chhichhore. But away from the big screen, the actor is well known for his love for Science. Apparently, Sushant is planning to visit Moon in 2024 through the special programme of NASA. Now the news is that the 33-year-old is all set to launch his start up working on exponential technology and sustainable energy.

Regarding the same, a report in Mumbai Mirror states, “He had wanted to do this for a while now and is finally working on it. At this stage, it would be difficult to say if operations will be based in the US or in India. Other formalities, including travel dates, are being worked out,” as per the close source.

In last month, Sushant Singh Rajput shared his dream list on Instagram which included some exciting plans like learning how to fly a plane, playing a cricket match with left hand, sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO and NASA, amongst others. And work on exponential technologies is one of them.



Let’s wish the actor good luck for living his dreams and hope that he gets through the wish list very soon!

Meanwhile, Sushant’s upcoming movie with Jacqueline Fernandez is slated to release on November 1 on Netflix. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions. The film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vibha Chibber.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!