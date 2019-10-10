Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: FIRST Look Of Aamna Shariff As Komolika Out! Pics Inside

A lot of speculations were rife regarding who the new Komolika of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will be. Earlier Hina Khan was playing the titular role, but owing to her Bollywood projects, she had to exit. However, Aamna Shariff stepped into her shoes and her first look is out!

Pictures of Aamna Shariff in Komolika’s look are going viral on the internet and they’re are being said to be from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Starting from the similar ‘lehenga choli’ costume with cold shoulder blouse to the heavy jewellery and the nose ring, Aamna looks gorgeous in the look. But the real deal is to witness the beauty in a negative role. Only time will tell whether she manages to pull of the villainous character like Hina or not, but we’re happy that finally, we have confirmation!

Check out her first look below:

Ekta Kapoor had earlier hinted that the new Komolika will be one of her old leads, and later Aamna confirmed she’s been approached and will be essaying the role.

“It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor,” said Aamna in a conversation with Times Of India.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag. With Komolika entering their lives again, we wonder what storm she would bring alone to create problems in their life. The actress who has been on a break for quite a long time will finally be returning to the TV screen as this iconic villain.

