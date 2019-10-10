WorldMentalHealthDay: Deepika Padukone’s Therapist Dr Anna Chandy Says She Was Deeply Impacted By Her Willingness To Be Vulnerable

It is no news that Deepika Padukone is a big supporter of Mental Health awareness. She strongly advocates breaking stereotypes around mental health issues and even has an organization that is dedicated to helping people who suffer from mental illnesses. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, her therapist Dr. Anna Chandy shared a few details about her experience with Deepika Padukone.

As a therapist for over 25 years, I am aware of the number of sessions it takes an individual to share their narrative and deep vulnerabilities. Here was an individual who was willing to take the risk even when she was in pain embodying the saying “the pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow. That is Deepika Padukone However when she reached out in 2014 when she had the episode of depression I was deeply impacted by her willingness to be raw and vulnerable with me within the first few minutes of our interaction.” shares Dr. Anna Chandy on Deepika’s website.

Ever since Deepika Padukone has founded Live Love Laugh Foundation, the philanthropist has been seeking new ways to broaden the movement to destigmatize mental health issues and to raise resources for those suffering from mental health problems.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak‘, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. She also turned producer for both her upcoming projects and “Chhapaak” and ’83.

