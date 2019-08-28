Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep Reveals Why He Couldn’t Hit Salman Khan In A Scene – Deets Inside!

Sudeep Kichcha is making headlines ever since Prabhudheva introduced him as the villain of Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. The movie will be released in December this year and has already created a lot of buzz on the Internet. This is the first time when Sudeep is launched as the main antagonist in a Bollywood film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sudeep spoke about his training for Dabangg 3 and said “I have worked out with Salman Khan. He trains like an animal. He trains really hard.” About his experience of working in the Hindi Film Industry, Sudeep opened up, “Somewhere I am lucky, the first time I came to do a Hindi film, I had a South director, RGV. When he started talking in Hindi, I felt very confident. His Hindi is really bad but one of the most brilliant technicians, he made me so comfortable. I owe it to him. Coming again, this time I have Prabhudheva. So I became very comfortable yet again.”

He also spoke about his first day on the sets of the film and said, “When I went to the sets, I requested Prabhu sir the first day to not give me so many lines (in Hindi). I was used to seeing a Salman Khan film from a distance, now suddenly, working with him, I did not know what these people were expecting off me. Prabhu Deva was very sweet to cancel the shoot and Arbaaz asked me to take my time. Salman Sir joined after three days, after that, the problem was not with him, it was with me. I was thinking too much. I want to tell you he is a very different person than what is perceived of him. He is a man with a golden heart. Once he accepts you as a brother, he is very loyal.”

He also shared a funny incident from the sets and told them that he couldn’t hit Salman in an action sequence and hence has to change it. “I found it very difficult to kick him in his heart during a scene, I found it hard. Salman told me ‘buddy, kick me!’ The respect I had for me, I couldn’t kick him. Then we did it differently because I just couldn’t. I failed. I have now realised why people in the South found it difficult to kick me.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!