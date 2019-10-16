Manav Vij To Play A Pivotal Role In Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

The preparation for Aamir Khan’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha have begun in full swing and the movie is getting a new update with each passing day. The recent development that has come out in the open is that actor Manav Vij is roped in to play a major part in the film!

A couple of months back Aamir Khan announced his next project titled Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of the Oscar-winning cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Manav Vij known for his parts in films like Andhadhun and Udta Punjab has entered the cast that also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reportedly, Manav will be seen playing the character of Lieutenant Dan. Dan was an important character in the film as he was the man Friday to Forrest Gump. It will be interesting to see Manav play this part as Dan is one of the closest characters to Gump.

There were reports making rounds that Aamir Khan will be losing 20 kgs to get into shape to look the younger part. Even Kareena has begun her share of prep as the team wants their product to be perfect.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be directed by Advait Chandan and is being produced by Viacom18 Productions and Aamir Khan Productions. Though an official announcement about the films release date is awaited it is being speculated that the film will release somewhere in the next year.

