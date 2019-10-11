Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan Visits Aamir Khan’s House Everyday & It’s For This Reason!

Ever since the announcement of Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for how the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump will be remade with Aamir Khan in Hindi. Another interesting thing about the movie is that it marks the reunion of Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan after 7 years. The two will be seen together for the third time post garnering applauds for their chemistry in 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

As we all know how perfectionist Mr Khan likes to do things with utmost supremacy. After all, the news of his weight loss for suiting the character is already out. Now, it looks like, under the influence of Mr Perfectionist, Kareena Kapoor Khan too is showing utmost dedication to her role. She is attending both script reading and preparation sessions at Khan’s house.

Speaking about the same, a source close to the movie revealed, “Kareena comes on a daily basis armed with a script in hand for the script reading. They are simultaneously working on the preparations for the character that she has to essay in the film, as Aamir wants to keep it the perfect way. Having collaborated with him twice earlier in 3 Idiots as well as Talaash, Kareena knows his way of working. Lal Singh for Aamir is also a very important film, as it follows the debacle of his last movie Thugs of Hindostan, ” reports Deccan Chronicle.

With such dedication from both the actors, we hope Laal Singh Chaddha to be another blockbuster on the cards!

Slated for December 2020 release, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan.

