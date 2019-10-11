Jodie Comer On The Last Duel: “It Is Just Insane To Work With Ridley Scott”

Actress Jodie Comer finds it “insane” to be directed by the legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott on the upcoming film “The Last Duel”.

In an interview with MTV News, Comer opened up about her working experience with Scott, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“To work with Ridley, it’s just insane. When I read the script, I loved the script. The character is this remarkable woman who risked her own life and reclaimed her life in the process and I’m so excited, honestly,” she said.

The Last Duel also features Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

When asked about her co-stars, Comer confessed she wasn’t fully appreciative of her co-stars’ legendary status as she only recently watched their famous film “Good Will Hunting”.

“Embarrassingly, I only watched ‘Good Will Hunting’ like two years ago, which I probably shouldn’t say, working in the film industry,” she added.

The Last Duel is a historical epic alongside two of Hollywood’s biggest names – Ben Affleck and Matt Damon – is a major departure from Villanelle in Killing Eve.

