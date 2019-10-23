Riteish Deshmukh Rocks Akshay Kumar’s #BalaChallenge On The Streets Of Mumbai

With only a few days left before Housefull 4 hits the big screens, Riteish Deshmukh took the #BalaChallenge after being dared by Akshay Kumar to do it in the middle of Mumbai streets and it is as hilarious as ever.

Sharing the video of him doing the #BalaChallenge Riteish wrote, “When @akshaykumar challenged me to do the Bala dance in the middle of the road. @kritisanon @hegdepooja & captured by @kriti.kharbanda”

Earlier Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh etc took the Bala challenge. The challenge has already taken the internet by a storm ever since the song ‘Shaitan Ka Saala‘ released.

The comedy of errors, Housefull 4 features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on the 25th October 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!